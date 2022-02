Why Now Could Be the Best Time to Buy Robinhood

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Online investing platform Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has been a disaster for investors. The stock went public last summer and has fallen more than 80% from its highs at $85 a share to well below its $38 IPO price. Robinhood built its brand on retail investors, who seem to be running away from the platform if judging by its quarterly results.However, don't be too quick to dismiss Robinhood as an investment moving forward. The emotional behavior of retail investors made me realize that Robinhood itself might be a cyclical business. What does that mean? I'll explain this below, and show you why Robinhood's best days may still be ahead.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading