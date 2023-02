Why Now Is a Great Time for You to Start Investing

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many investors who got into investing over the past few years of a bull market were blindsided in 2022, having never experienced falling prices. It's a good lesson in investing for the long term. People on the fence might be scared off from getting started, but getting in right now can give you an edge in understanding valuations and choosing great companies instead of chasing growth stocks.One month into the new year, there's some tentative enthusiasm as many stocks are beginning to climb back up. If you're looking to get started, this is the perfect time .Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading