Why Now Is a Great Time to Buy Small-Cap Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's change in the air. No, I'm not talking about the weather. I'm not referring to post-election politics, either. Instead, my point is about the stock market.The S&P 500 delivered its best performance in a long time last week. Lower-than-expected inflation numbers gave investors something that they haven't had in a while -- hope.In particular, they now have hope that the Federal Reserve won't have to continue jacking interest rates up. And they have hope that the economy just might have a soft landing after all rather than entering into a recession.Continue reading