05.02.2022 13:05:00
Why Now Is the Time to Buy IBM Stock
Some of my investor friends view IBM (NYSE: IBM) as a stodgy, old company that's long been behind the times. Others are only attracted to the stock for its dividend. These lackluster sentiments are understandable.Even before the coronavirus pandemic introduced massive disruption, IBM suffered from declining revenue. But Big Blue took action to reinvent its organization around new opportunities created by the advent of cloud computing.Today, IBM is a very different company from the one operating before the pandemic. With a new CEO and a slimmed-down organization focused around the growth areas of cloud computing and artificial intelligence, IBM offers compelling reasons to invest.Continue reading
