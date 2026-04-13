Time Aktie

Time für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

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13.04.2026 13:45:00

Why Now Is the Time to Buy Oracle Stock

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) stock skyrocketed to an all-time high in September 2025, but has since plummeted more than 57%, down to about $138 per share as of April 11. A broader technology sell-off coincided with nervous investors questioning Oracle's heavy capital expenditures, sending the stock downward. For opportunistic and patient investors, this has created an excellent window to purchase shares of the technology giant. Oracle has a tremendous backlog. The company's Remaining Performance Obligations (RPOs) hit $553 billion in the third quarter of Oracle's 2026 fiscal year. This RPO level is up 325% year over year. In its latest quarterly report, Oracle's overall revenue rose 22% year over year. In the cloud infrastructure division, Oracle reported a spectacular 84% increase in revenue, bringing the segment closer to $5 billion. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Oracle Corp. 146,20 1,65% Oracle Corp.
Oracle Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs 79 600,00 4,91% Oracle Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs

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