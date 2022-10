Why Now Is the Time to Buy Telehealth Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Telehealth is one sector that investors have been particularly bearish on this year. The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has fallen 33% since the start of 2022, which is notably worse than the S&P 500's 24% decline over the same period. Despite promising growth opportunities in telehealth and the digitalization of healthcare, investors have been shunning these stocks.Shares of top telehealth company Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are down 42%, and other stocks are down even more. But buying shares of these companies right now could be a profitable, contrarian move to make. Let's take a closer look.Last month, research and analytics company J.D. Power released the results of its 2022 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study. There were many encouraging numbers from the study, suggesting that despite a return to normal in healthcare, telehealth adoption isn't likely going back to pre-pandemic levels.