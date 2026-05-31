Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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31.05.2026 10:24:00
Why Now May Be a Great Time to Invest, Despite a Red-Hot Market
The older I get, the more I seek historical perspective. For example, the year-over-year inflation rate (from April 2025 to April 2026) is 3.8%, and no one can say it's been easy. However, an inflation rate of 3.8% seems like relatively small potatoes compared to the 23.7% rate that rocked the U.S. between June 1919 and June 1920. Granted, I wasn't alive in 1920 and can only imagine the financial trouble Americans faced at that time, but history tells me the situation was even worse than it is today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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