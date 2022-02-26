|
Why Now May Be the Perfect Time to Buy Amazon
On the surface, it may not seem like the time to buy Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN). Interest rates are set to rise, so "expensive" stocks in technology are being tossed out by investors for cheaper value stocks. Amazon also "looks" expensive to the untrained eye, at around 52 times 2022 earnings estimates.As the pandemic recedes, some may also worry customers will flock back to stores and away from Amazon's e-commerce business. Investors got a taste of this last quarter, as Amazon's first-party e-commerce sales actually fell 1% compared to the pandemic-driven 2020. Overall company sales growth slowed to just 9%. Yet despite these headwinds, now may be the perfect time to buy Amazon, for a very specific reason.Continue reading
