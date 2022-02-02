|
02.02.2022 14:15:00
Why Now's a Good Time to Double Down on This Industrial REIT
Access to virtually every product at the click of a button and lightning-fast next-day delivery may be the norm to most Americans today, but it's important to remember e-commerce is still very much on the rise. As of Q3 2021, e-commerce sales made up only 13% of all retail sales, leaving a lot of room to grow.Based on historical data, e-commerce sales are only heading up. Over the past five years, they have grown 166.7%, and sales are projected to jump another 50% by 2025 to a whopping $7 trillion. One company that has greatly benefited from the growth of e-commerce is STAG Industrial (NYSE: STAG). This real estate investment trust (REIT) specializes in the operation of industrial and logistics warehouses, with roughly 40% of its portfolio directly servicing the e-commerce industry. Given today's market volatility, share prices are down almost 11% year to date, making it a great time to double down on this dividend-paying growth stock.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
