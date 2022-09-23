|
23.09.2022 18:31:12
Why Nu Holdings Is Falling Hard Today
Shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) were falling today as investors continue to process rising inflation and the Federal Reserve's recent decision to increase the federal funds rate by an additional 75 basis points. The fintech stock was down by as much as 8% this morning and was down by 5.8% as of 11:53 a.m. ET. On Wednesday the Federal Reserve hiked the federal funds rate by an additional 75 basis points and said that it would continue raising rates into 2023. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!