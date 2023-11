Why Nu Holdings Stock Dropped Today

Shares of Brazilian financial technology (fintech) company Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) dropped on Wednesday after the company reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023. As of 11:50 a.m. ET, Nu stock was down about 8%, but it had been down nearly 11% earlier in the day.Today's drop for Nu stock is a bit of a head-scratcher. Investors can certainly find things to nitpick -- there's always something to be concerned with. But Nu's Q3 report and the subsequent response from Wall Street were overwhelmingly positive.In Q3, Nu experienced everything that investors want to see. The company is adding new customers at an impressive rate, activity per customer is up, revenue is soaring, and its profit margins improved, leading to a massive year-over-year improvement in net income.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel