Why Nu Holdings Stock Got Thrashed on Thursday

Next-generation fintech and digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had a lousy Thursday on the stock market. Somewhat counter-intuitively, given the company's recent financial performance, an analyst lowered his price target on the stock. Investors took this to heart, trading the shares down by more than 8% on the day. That prognosticator was Jorge Kuri, who now feels Nu Holdings' stock is worth $10.75 per share; previously, his price target was $12.50. Yet Kuri is maintaining his bullish stance on the fintech and next-generation lender, as he kept his overweight (i.e., buy) recommendation intact.Bullishness had been in the air for Nu Holdings this week. Late on Sunday, the company reported its third-quarter results, revealing solid growth that propelled its revenue to $1.3 billion for the period. The bottom line landed in the black, meanwhile, with a headline net income of just under $8 million.Continue reading