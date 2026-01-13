Nu Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3C82G / ISIN: KYG6683N1034
13.01.2026 20:16:22
Why Nu Holdings Stock Jumped 61.6% In 2025
Shares of Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) exploded 61.6% higher in 2025, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The digital banking giant that operates in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia is growing quickly and seeing a profit inflection as it gains more traction in these three nations. Investors are beginning to pick up on this impressive growth, with the stock now trading near an all-time high.But is it a buy still today? Here's why Nu Holdings -- otherwise known as Nu Bank -- soared in 2025. Nu Bank has gained wide adoption in its home country of Brazil because of its low fees, easy-to-use mobile app, and innovative lending solutions for the wide spread of wealthier and poorer citizens in the country of over 200 million people. Over half of the adult population in the country is using a Nu Bank product.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
