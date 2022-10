Why Nu Holdings Stock Jumped Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) were spiking today on no company-specific news. Instead, it appears the company's stock price was gaining ground in response to broader optimism in the market today. The fintech stock was up by as much as 9.1% today and had gained 7.9% as of 1:26 p.m. ET. Many stocks were rallying today after the S&P 500 ended its worst month since March 2020 in September. The S&P 500 was up 2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.6% as of this writing. Continue reading