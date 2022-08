Why Nu Holdings Surged 8.7% Higher Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) saw its stock price soar on Wednesday, jumping more than 13% in early afternoon trading. At the closing bell, it was up about 8.7% for the day to $4.95 on what was an overall positive day on the markets, with all three major indexes finishing higher. The holding company for the Brazil-based digital bank, Nubank, continues its forward momentum with some recent executive appointments the market reacted positively to. According to a regulatory filing posted Aug. 23, the company announced that its co-founder, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, who is the current CEO of its Brazil operations, will take on the added role of chief growth officer. In this position, she will manage market team operations and customer-centric growth strategies in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia.Continue reading