Why Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Plunged Today

Shares of Nu Skin (NYSE: NUS) fell 20.7% on Thursday as weak forward guidance overshadowed a better-than-expected quarterly update from the personal care and dietary products company.For its fourth quarter of 2023, Nu Skin's revenue declined 6% year over year to $488.6 million, translating to adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings of $0.37 per share. By comparison, most analysts were looking for significantly lower earnings of $0.28 per share on revenue of $477.8 million. Still, Nu Skin CEO Ryan Napierski admitted the company's results were held back by "persistent macroeconomic pressures and disruptions associated with transforming our business."