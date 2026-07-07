Nu Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3C82G / ISIN: KYG6683N1034
|
07.07.2026 13:17:09
Why Nu Stock Plunged 20% in the First Half of the Year
Shares of Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) stock dropped 20% in the first half of 2026, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. There wasn't anything specific of note, but there has been a steady decline in confidence amid increasing competition, worries about the economy, and a rising valuation.Nu operates an all-digital bank in its Brazil headquarters as well as in Mexico and Colombia. It has been an incredible success in Brazil, where more than 60% of the adult population has an account on its platform, and it's taking that playbook and expanding into its newer markets.Image source: Nu.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nu Holdings
|
13.05.26
|Ausblick: Nu legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
24.02.26
|Ausblick: Nu verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
10.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Nu stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)