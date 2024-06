Why Nuclear Energy Stock Cameco Jumped 22% in May

Shares of uranium giant Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) popped 21.7% in May, delivering their best month yet in 2024, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock hit a 52-week high on May 31.Interestingly, Cameco stock fell sharply on the last day of April after reporting an 8% year-over-year drop in revenue and a large loss for the first quarter. But there's more to the nuclear energy stock's numbers than meets the eye. With the U.S. government also making a big move last month that should favor Cameco, investors didn't leave any chance to bet on the uranium stock.In mid-May, President Joe Biden signed the Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act into law, banning the import of uranium from Russia, effective Aug. 12.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel