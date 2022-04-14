|
14.04.2022 21:28:44
Why Nucor Stock Shot Up to All-Time Highs This Week
Nucor (NYSE: NUE) has been on a tear since I last wrote about the company in late March when the stock hit a 52-week high. The steel stock has done it again this week, rocketing another 10.7% as of 10:34 a.m. ET on Thursday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. It even hit an all-time high of $166.81 a share.Nucor shares aren't flying because of a fluke, as you might see within a week's time.Russia continues to invade parts of Ukraine, which is urging more nations to impose sanctions on imports of key commodities from Russia. The sanctions have roiled the global commodity markets, including steel, as both Russia and Ukraine are major exporters of pig iron, a key input in steelmaking.Continue reading
