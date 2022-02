Why Nucor Stock Slumped 11% in January

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Nucor (NYSE: NUE) tumbled 11.2% in January, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. While the steelmaker reported record fourth-quarter and full-year results in January, its outlook came in a bit light, which weighed on the stock.Nucor reported strong fourth-quarter results last month. Its sales increased 97%, compared to the prior-year period. The primary driver was higher steel prices, which were up 99%, versus the fourth quarter of 2020. That more than offset a 1% decline in outside steel shipments during the period.