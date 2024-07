Why NuScale Power Stock Dropped 8% on Tuesday

Shares of NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) slid 8.1% through 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday on some disconcerting news out of China. NuScale bills itself as the leader in nuclear technology for small modular reactors (SMRs). And, according to management, its SMR is the only one to be certified by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission. That's fine as long as nuclear fission, used in SMRs, remains the cutting-edge technology. But as The Wall Street Journal reported this morning, there's a new technology on the horizon, nuclear fusion, and China is taking the lead in the race to commercialize it. According to the Journal, China went from having "almost nothing" of a nuclear fusion program 10 years ago to arguably leading the U.S. today. Nuclear fusion has always seemed to be just a decade away (it was 10 years ago that I first wrote about how Lockheed Martin thought it was about to solve the fusion puzzle).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool