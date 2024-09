Why NuScale Power Stock Just Popped 8%

Shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) surged 8% through 10:20 a.m. ET Friday after investment bank CLSA initiated coverage of the stock with an "outperform" (i.e., buy) rating and an $11 price target on the $9 stock.If CLSA's right about that, NuScale investors stand to earn 18% profits over the next year -- on top of today's gain.And yet, if CLSA is optimistic about NuScale stock, it has a funny way of showing it. Commenting on StreetInsider.com this morning, CLSA warned that NuScale depends on support from nuclear power plant builder and NuScale parent company Fluor Corporation to cover its operating losses, which are expected to continue for at least "several years."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool