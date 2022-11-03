Why Nutrien Stock Lost 14% Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) took a dive today after the fertilizer company posted weak results on the top and bottom lines and got hit by a slowdown in potash demand.The stock finished the day down 14.1% on the report.Overall results were strong as the company continued to benefit from higher overall fertilizer prices, but the potash issues weighed on the stock. Continue reading