|
03.11.2022 22:55:47
Why Nutrien Stock Lost 14% Today
Shares of Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) took a dive today after the fertilizer company posted weak results on the top and bottom lines and got hit by a slowdown in potash demand.The stock finished the day down 14.1% on the report.Overall results were strong as the company continued to benefit from higher overall fertilizer prices, but the potash issues weighed on the stock. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
