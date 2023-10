Why Nuvalent Stock Tanked on Tuesday

Nuvalent (NASDAQ: NUVL) is making hay while the sun shines, but investors are feeling a bit of a sunburn. The clinical-stage biotech announced a relatively large secondary share issue Monday night, and the market reacted by trading down the stock sharply Tuesday. It fell by over 8%, on a day when the S&P 500 index was more or less stagnant.All told, Nuvalent will float just over 5.3 million shares of its Class A common stock in an underwritten public offering. The shares are priced at $56. The cancer-focused biotech said that the underwriting syndicate, which is led by companies including Wedbush Securities, BMO Capital Markets, and Piper Sandler, has been granted a 30-day option to purchase more stock. Collectively, those companies will be able to buy another 803,571 shares.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel