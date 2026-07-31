nVent Electric Aktie
WKN DE: A2JHWV / ISIN: IE00BDVJJQ56
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31.07.2026 20:44:03
Why nVent Electric Crushed Estimates Again (Hint: It's Not Just Due to AI Data Centers)
Shares in nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) soared by more than 15% in early trading today, only to settle somewhat to a high single-digit gain by early afternoon. It's a startling performance from a stock that's up 54% in 2026, and a whopping 397% over the last five years. It's no secret that nVent's electrical connection and protection solutions make it an excellent pick-and-shovel play on the increasing demand for power driven by AI data centers, and the company's recent results did not disappoint on that front. However, that's not the full story of the second-quarter results, because the company became the latest industrial stock to report excellent results after Honeywell and Illinois Tool Works recently raised their full-year guidance, citing improving short-cycle orders. The latter is exactly what nVent is seeing, with CEO Beth Wozniak noting on the second-quarter earnings call: "The better-than-expected sales were primarily driven by the infrastructure vertical, led by data centers, along with stronger demand in our short-cycle business," with growth occurring "across every vertical and every geography." Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu nVent Electric PLC Registered Shs
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30.07.26
|Ausblick: nVent Electric stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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30.04.26
|Ausblick: nVent Electric vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)