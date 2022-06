Why Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, Qualcomm Fell Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) were all down big again Thursday, off by 5.4%, 8.1%, and 7.2%, respectively, as of 1:16 p.m. ET.Obviously, the entire market was down too, and the technology sector was especially hard hit. There are likely a couple of factors driving the sell-off, including the rapid tightening of fiscal policy by central banks worldwide, which is intensifying investors' fears that a recession is coming.Additionally, an Nvidia insider sold a significant amount of stock earlier this week. That could be further dampening sentiment for the chipmaker and the whole sector.Continue reading