16.06.2022 20:58:31
Why Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, Qualcomm Fell Today
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) were all down big again Thursday, off by 5.4%, 8.1%, and 7.2%, respectively, as of 1:16 p.m. ET.Obviously, the entire market was down too, and the technology sector was especially hard hit. There are likely a couple of factors driving the sell-off, including the rapid tightening of fiscal policy by central banks worldwide, which is intensifying investors' fears that a recession is coming.Additionally, an Nvidia insider sold a significant amount of stock earlier this week. That could be further dampening sentiment for the chipmaker and the whole sector.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
