13.09.2022 19:49:23

Why Nvidia, Amazon, and Apple Stocks All Slumped Tuesday Morning

If there is a single watchword that defines 2022, it would be inflation. Consumers and investors alike have been looking for signs that rising prices will eventually ease.When the latest government report on inflation hit the wire Tuesday morning, it revealed that while prices weren't increasing as quickly as they had been, the news was still worse than expected, sparking a wide-ranging sell-off on Wall Street.With that as a backdrop, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) tumbled as much as 7.8%, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) slumped as much as 6%, and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) slipped as much as 4.5%. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, the trio were still trading lower, down 7.5%, 5.1%, and 4.2%, respectively.Continue reading
US-Inflationsdaten sorgen für Verluste: ATX und DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt geben am Mittwoch nach. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es im Mittwochshandel deutlich abwärts.

