|
21.10.2022 16:30:00
Why Nvidia, AMD, ASML, and Other Semiconductor Stocks Were Up Thursday Morning
Today's video focuses on ASML (NASDAQ: ASML), Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX), and key points from recent earnings that might have been driving semiconductor stocks up early Thursday morning. Numerous headwinds are affecting the semiconductor market, but future projections from these semiconductor giants might have investors questioning if things are as bad as they seem. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the market prices of Oct. 20, 2022. The video was published on Oct. 20, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
