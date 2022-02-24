|
24.02.2022 17:07:37
Why Nvidia, Apple, and Fastly Stocks Are All Falling Today
The stock market was reeling today as Russia began a widespread invasion of Ukraine. Conflict in Europe is sending oil prices surging and has caused a panic among many investors, some of whom are selling their shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Fastly (NYSE: FSLY). These tech stocks are following the broader market down this morning, with Nvidia tumbling 1.1%, Apple falling 2.6%, and Fastly losing 1.6% as of 10:49 a.m. ET. For context, the S&P 500 is down by 1.3%. Last night Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine, with military strikes occurring throughout the country. Many countries, including the U.S. and the United Kingdom, have already issued sanctions against Russia for its aggression, but President Joe Biden is expected to announce additional sanctions this afternoon. Continue reading
