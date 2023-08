Why Nvidia, C3.ai, Palantir, and Other AI Stocks Crumbled Today

No one disputes that the astonishing market recovery so far this year has been driven by recent developments in artificial intelligence (AI). On the heels of its worst performance in over a decade, the stock market is firmly in rally mode in 2023. Market watchers are undoubtedly anticipating the potential for widespread productivity gains made possible by generative AI .With that as a backdrop, shares of semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) slipped 4%, enterprise AI software provider C3.ai (NYSE: AI) fell 8.3%, and data mining and AI specialist Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) slumped 9.9% as of 3:24 p.m. ET on Wednesday.While the downgrade for numerous U.S. banks was no doubt a contributing factor in the stock market's gloomy mood today, a pronouncement by a Wall Street analyst about the state of AI stocks helped fuel the pessimism.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel