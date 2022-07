Why Nvidia, Meta, and Amazon Stocks Are Falling Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) were all sliding this morning as investors processed yesterday's inflation report showing that inflation rose significantly in June and remains at a four-decade high.Tech stocks have been especially sensitive to negative economic news lately as some investors have left the sector in search of seemingly safer places to put their money. Shares of Nvidia, Meta, and Amazon were also falling today in response to some analysts cutting their price targets for the stocks. As a result, Nvidia was down 1.9%, Meta fell 2.9%, and Amazon had slid 1.6% as of 11:03 a.m. ET.