NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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29.04.2026 03:02:00
Why Nvidia, Not Alphabet, Is the Best Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Own for the Expected $1.75 Trillion SpaceX IPO
As SpaceX moves closer toward its landmark initial public offering (IPO), two members of the "Magnificent Seven" stand to witness sharply divergent outcomes.Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) early investment in SpaceX is poised to deliver a generous paper gain, while Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is quietly positioned to secure sustained growth from the very hardware and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure that the company must scale following its public listing.Let's explore how both AI giants are connected with SpaceX and assess which one is better positioned for the space race in the long run.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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