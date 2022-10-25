|
25.10.2022 19:42:56
Why Nvidia, Shopify, and Roku Stocks Rallied Early Tuesday
A broad cross-section of stocks resumed the rally that began earlier this month. This helped many stocks pull higher, following the updraft of the broader market indexes as they gained ground. Many technology stocks have been punished since reaching highs late last year and investors are increasingly convinced that while market volatility may remain prevalent for some time, there may be light at the end of the tunnel, suggesting the worst of the bear market may be in the rearview mirror.As a result, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) surged 3.6%, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) jumped 4.8%, and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) gained 7.3% as of 12:58 p.m. ET.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
