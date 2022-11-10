|
Why Nvidia, Shopify, and Snowflake Stocks All Surged Early Thursday
Wall Street started the day in rally mode on Thursday. This helped push many stocks higher, caught in the updraft of the broader market indexes as they gained ground. The sell-off in technology stocks over the past year has been particularly brutal, but there may be light at the end of the tunnel, giving investors hope the worst of the bear market may finally be in the rearview mirror. The latest read on inflation added to investor optimism, helping fuel the market gains.As a result, as of 11:27 a.m. ET, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had jumped 9.5%, Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) had gained 15%, and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) had surged 15.6%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
