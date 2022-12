Why Nvidia, Shopify, and The Trade Desk Stocks All Rallied on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A broad cross-section of stocks roared higher on Tuesday, as market watchers focused on the Federal Reserve Bank's ongoing battle to cool red-hot inflation. The latest U.S. government data showed that inflation cooled somewhat last month, which could convince the Fed to alter the pace and tenor of its campaign of interest rate hikes, which are designed to battle inflation.With that as a backdrop, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) climbed 1.5%, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) rose 1.2%, and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) jumped 3.8%, as of 12:49 p.m. ET.A check of all the usual sources uncovered very little in the way of company-specific news fueling the rally, which suggests investors were primarily fixated on the improving economic data.Continue reading