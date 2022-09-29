|
29.09.2022 19:24:55
Why Nvidia, Snowflake, and Roku Stocks Slumped Thursday Morning
There has been much talk in 2022 about what constitutes a recession. While the U.S. has hit many of the benchmarks that signify an economic downturn, other metrics have defied the trend, leading many to debate whether the economy is actually in a recession. A key economic indicator released early Thursday seemed to tip the scales toward those arguing that it is in a recession.With that as a backdrop, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) slipped as much as 5.5%, Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) slumped as much as 4.5%, and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) tumbled as much as 8.4%. As of 12:33 p.m. ET, the trio were still trading lower, down 4.4%, 1.5%, and 8.3%, respectively.To be clear, there was very little in the way of company-specific news driving these technology stocks lower. This suggests that investors weren't particularly pleased with the latest reading on the economy, leaving some running for cover.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!