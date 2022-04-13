|
13.04.2022 16:00:00
Why Nvidia and Other Semiconductor Companies Keep Getting Downgraded
In the past few weeks, investors have seen an increase in downgrades or reductions of price targets in the semiconductor industry by different analysts. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has not been immune to these downgrades; in the past few days, Truist Securities and Baird have downgraded or reduced their price target for the stock. One of the biggest concerns from most analysts is the risk of consumer spending decreasing. Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis. *Stock prices used are the closing prices of April 11, 2022. The video was published on April 11, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
