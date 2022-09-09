|
09.09.2022 17:41:21
Why Nvidia and Semiconductor Stocks Keep Going Up
All week long, trading in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has been strong. After opening lower following the long holiday weekend, shares of the semiconductors-for-gaming leader have notched three straight days of stock price gains -- including this morning, with Nvidia stock up 2.2% through 10:30 a.m. ET.You can probably thank sustained buying by Cathie Wood for that. But at the same time that Nvidia shares are bouncing back, so too are shares of rival semiconductor giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT). Intel stock is up 1.8% right now, and Applied Materials is gaining 2.6%.As revealed on the ARK website late last night, the growth investing icon spent probably $3.6 million or so scooping up some 25,400 shares of Nvidia yesterday. And granted, those shares represent relative drops in the buckets of the $1.2 billion ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKQ) and the $1.5 billion ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKW) funds that made the investments. But across the several ARK funds that have been snapping up Nvidia shares since late last week, it appears that Wood has been doing a lot more shopping than that, spending in excess of $50 million to acquire more than 375,000 shares of Nvidia. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Analysen
|25.08.22
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.11.21
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|15.09.20
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|25.08.22
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.11.21
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|15.09.20
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|25.08.22
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.11.21
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|15.09.20
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|143,28
|3,08%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- Nachwirkungen der EZB-Leitzinsentscheidung: ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt über 13.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am Freitag deutliche zulegen. Die US-Börsen verbuchten Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende freundlich.