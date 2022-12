Why Nvidia Can Crush AMD Once Again In 2023

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are down 43% since the start of 2022. The company has struggled to offload its backlog of 3000 series graphics cards, and reaction to its new 4000 series has been tepid at best.The response to its newly released RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 graphics cards is a potential disaster for the company, as 59% of Nvidia's revenue comes from its Graphics segment. The release of the 4000 series graphics cards (GPU) is its biggest GPU launch since 2020. Yet, in the few weeks since the series was announced, Nvidia has already "unlaunched" one model and is cutting the price on others. However, all is not lost. Here's why Nvidia can still crush AMD again in 2023.Continue reading