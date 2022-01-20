|
20.01.2022 13:00:00
Why Nvidia Could Crush AMD Once Again in 2022
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) owned the discrete graphics card market in 2021, and its efforts to boost supply didn't give rival Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) even an inch in this lucrative space.Jon Peddie Research points out that Nvidia was the only graphics card manufacturer that increased its shipments in the third quarter of 2021. Not surprisingly, Nvidia controlled 83% of the discrete GPU (graphics processing unit) market at the end of the third quarter, with AMD sitting on the rest. For comparison, Nvidia had an 82% share of the discrete GPU market under its control at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020.It wouldn't be surprising to see Nvidia maintain its dominance of the graphics card market in 2022 as well. Let's look at the reasons why it could keep AMD at bay in this lucrative market.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
