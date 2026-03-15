NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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15.03.2026 15:00:00

Why Nvidia Could Remain the Most Important Stock of the 2020s

One of the most prominent artificial intelligence (AI) stocks has been Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The company posted blowout earnings when it announced results for its fourth quarter results for fiscal year 2026 (ended Jan. 25).Even so, it wasn't enough for Wall Street, as Nvidia shares dropped after the earnings announcement. The reaction belies the company's key role in the AI age.Nvidia has proven itself a critical part of the AI boom in the first half of this decade. Here's why it's positioned to persist as a dominant industry force, which can make it one of the most important stocks to own for the remainder of the 2020s.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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