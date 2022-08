Why Nvidia Didn't Really Have a Bad Quarter

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For the second quarter of its 2023 fiscal year, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) released a report that appears lackluster on the surface. The company reported revenue growth in the low single digits year over year and showed a dramatic sequential revenue decline.However, from a more macro point of view, the results may appear different. Given the behavior of the overall industry, Nvidia may have had a good quarter, and investors should consider a more positive perspective.Semiconductor stocks have one key commonality with the economy -- both operate in cycles. In the case of the chip industry, it bounces between times of surplus and times of shortage.Continue reading