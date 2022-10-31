|
31.10.2022 19:02:49
Why Nvidia Fell Today
Shares of graphics chip leader Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) fell by more than 3% in early trading Monday, and were down by 1.9% as of 1:44 p.m. ET.The Nasdaq Composite was also down more than 1% in early trading, giving back some of the strong gains it made Friday on the back of last week's optimistic wage inflation news. Monday's slide could merely be the result of traders taking some money off the table before more economic data arrives and the Federal Reserve holds its next meeting.Many semiconductor names were down Monday, perhaps reflecting investors' fears of an economic slowdown. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
