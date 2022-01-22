|
Why Nvidia Is a Top Gaming Stock
Every week on Motley Fool Backstage Pass, there's a program called "The Gaming Show" where Fool contributors and analysts discuss what's happening in the video game industry. In a recent episode, the team decided to rank 10 video game stocks and semiconductor company Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) took second place.In this clip from that episode, recorded on Jan. 10, Fool contributor Jose Najarro explains to fellow contributor Jon Quast the various things that make Nvidia a great video game stock.Continue reading
