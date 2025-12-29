Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
29.12.2025 10:44:00
Why Nvidia Is Hands-Down a Better Stock to Buy Than Palantir for 2026
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is on track to deliver another sizzling performance in 2025. The chipmaker's gain, though, won't come anywhere close to matching that of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR). Unless Palantir's stock implodes in the final trading days of the year, it should finish 2025 up more than 150%.Does Palantir's momentum make it the more attractive choice going into the new year? I don't think so. Instead, I believe that Nvidia is the hands-down better stock to buy than Palantir for 2026.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
26.12.25