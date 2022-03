Why Nvidia Lost More of Its Value Than the Broad Market Did on Friday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) ended Friday's session down to the tune of 3.3%, outpacing the overall market's setback of around 1%. While much of the stock's weakness can be chalked up to the exaggerated weakness tech stocks typically suffer against a marketwide bearish backdrop, know that Nvidia may have been also been targeted specifically because it's facing a unique cybersecurity matter that's coming to a head today.It's complicated, but here's the short version of the long story. Computer graphics technology company Nvidia was hacked late last month. A hacking outfit called Lapsus$ reportedly cracked the company's digital security to steal a variety of internal information including specific coding information that powers its graphics cards. Except, Lapsus$ doesn't want money. The hackers instead want Nvidia to offer a software update that removes restrictions on its hardware that limits how quickly the company's graphics cards can mine the cryptocurrency Ethereum.Image source: Getty Images.