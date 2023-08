Why Nvidia Retreated on Friday

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) fell on Friday, and were down as much as 4.5% before recovering to a 3.8% decline as of 2 p.m.It may be somewhat surprising that the stock sold off today, after it lost all of its post-earnings appreciation yesterday following its Wednesday earnings report.Investors appear to remain divided on the durability of Nvidia 's monumental growth posted this year. With attention now turning toward broader economic pressures, interest rates, and a potential recession, some investors appear to be taking profits after this year's massive gain.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel