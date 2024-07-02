|
02.07.2024 17:28:10
Why Nvidia Should Be Worried About Apple Intelligence
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the powerhouse in artificial intelligence (AI) today. But Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently introduced AI tools that will be run on-device or in the cloud with Apple's own chips. If successful, there's a path to hundreds of millions of people using AI without Nvidia's chips. Travis Hoium covers the strategy in the video below.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of June 30, 2024. The video was published on July 1, 2024.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
