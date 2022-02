Why Nvidia Stock Advanced on Wednesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) delivered a "beat and raise" quarter last night, and this morning AMD stock is up more than 7% in early trading -- but AMD isn't the only stock benefiting from the news.As of 10:20 a.m. ET, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- AMD's archrival in graphics chips -- is rushing ahead 3%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading