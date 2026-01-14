NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
14.01.2026 15:45:00
Why Nvidia Stock Could Jump During the Period From Jan. 15 to Feb. 4
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the top-performing stocks in the market in the last three years. Shares went up a whopping 1,020% in that period as the company's graphics processing units (GPUs) became an integral piece of AI infrastructure, and Nvidia is now the largest company in the world by market capitalization. Shares currently trade about 10.7% off their all-time highs, but I don't think they're going to stay there for long. In fact, a series of events happening in the next few weeks, starting Jan. 15, could spark Nvidia stock to begin rising again.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
00:54
|White House sets tariffs to take 25% cut of Nvidia and AMD sales in China (Financial Times)
|
00:54
|White House sets tariffs to take 25% cut of Nvidia and AMD sales in China (Financial Times)
|
14.01.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
14.01.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 schwächelt zum Ende des Mittwochshandels (finanzen.at)
|
14.01.26
|Börse New York in Rot: NASDAQ Composite verbucht zum Handelsende Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
14.01.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
14.01.26
|NVIDIA-Aktie im Blick: US-Administration erlaubt H200-Exporte nach China - KI-Kooperation mit Eli Lilly (finanzen.at)
|
14.01.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones notiert im Minus (finanzen.at)