NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

14.01.2026 15:45:00

Why Nvidia Stock Could Jump During the Period From Jan. 15 to Feb. 4

Why Nvidia Stock Could Jump During the Period From Jan. 15 to Feb. 4

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the top-performing stocks in the market in the last three years. Shares went up a whopping 1,020% in that period as the company's graphics processing units (GPUs) became an integral piece of AI infrastructure, and Nvidia is now the largest company in the world by market capitalization. Shares currently trade about 10.7% off their all-time highs, but I don't think they're going to stay there for long. In fact, a series of events happening in the next few weeks, starting Jan. 15, could spark Nvidia stock to begin rising again.
